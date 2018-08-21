× First arrest made in connection to weekend shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a recent shooting at the Apple Tree Apartments over the weekend.

Witness testimony and surveillance video reportedly led police to develop Daija Jones as a suspect in the case.

According to police, Jones was seen arguing with the victim when an unknown man intervened. That individual began fighting the victim and then pulled out a gun and shot him.

After the shooting, Jones allegedly picked up the gun and gave it to her cousin who fled the scene. She then gave the unknown man a ride, leaving the victim bleeding in the middle of the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

The unknown male nor the cousin have been identified at this time.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.