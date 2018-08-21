× David Moore leaving the Tiger football program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Redshirt sophomore David Moore has decided to transfer from the University of Memphis.

Moore has been battling Arizona State transfer Brady White since spring practice to become the Tigers new starting quarterback but Moore was not at Tuesday morning’s practice.

With Moore’s departure, Head Coach Mike Norvell officially named White the Tigers’ starting quarterback for the Sept. 1 opener versus Mercer.

White is replacing Riley Ferguson, who last year lead this Tigers team to the Athletic Conference Championship. The Tigers were once again the media’s choice to claim the West Division.

After this morning’s practice, @Coach_Norvell made it official—QB David Moore has left the @MemphisFB program. Norvell also named Brady White the starter. pic.twitter.com/S7w1hCgMsa — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) August 21, 2018