ACLU: Officer ran fake social media account to monitor city protests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and the City of Memphis will be back in court Tuesday.

The ACLU accused Memphis police of using social media, undercover operations and other means to monitor activists with Black Lives Matter and other groups.

Earlier this month, the judge ruled the city violated the 1978 consent decree that stops the city government from gathering “political intelligence” on non-criminals.

That judge is allowing the trial to move forward as he considers other issues.

So far, the ACLU has called several witnesses to testify including some Memphis police officers. One officer – Sgt. Timothy Reynolds with Homeland Security – said he ran a fake social media account under the name Bob Smith to monitor city protests.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings is also expected to testify.