Woman accused of kidnapping, robbing mentally disabled acquaintance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman accused of kidnapping and robbing a mentally disabled acquaintance was taken into custody over the weekend.

According to police, one of the man’s relatives reported that hundreds of dollars had been taken from his account in early August.

When asked about the money, the victim told police he was at work at the Kroger in the 2000 block of Union Avenue when he received a call from Krystal Flowers. She asked him to come outside.

The victim said he got into her car and that’s when a man in the back seat pulled a gun on him. The man told him they were going to the Regions Bank down the street to withdraw cash.

Fearing for his life, the victim told officers he went inside, withdrew $700 and then returned to the car and handed the money to the man. Flowers then drove him back to work and told him not to call the police, he said.

On Sunday, Flowers was taken into custody by police. She admitted to everything, but stated she did not rob him.

The male suspect has not been identified.