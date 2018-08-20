× University of Memphis releases non-conference basketball schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has announced the Tigers’ 2018-19 non-conference schedule for the Penny Hardaway’s first season as head coach.

Oct. 25: LeMoyne-Owen (exhibition)

Nov. 2: CBU (exhibition)

Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech

Nov. 13: at LSU

Nov. 17: Yale

Nov. 22: vs. Oklahoma State at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)

Nov. 23: vs. Villanova/Canisius at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)

Nov. 25: vs. Florida State/LSU/Charleston/UAB at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)

Dec. 1: vs. Texas Tech at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Miami)

Dec. 4: South Dakota State

Dec. 8: UAB

Dec. 15: Tennessee

Dec. 19: Little Rock

Dec. 22: Tennessee State

Dec. 29: Florida A&M