University of Memphis releases non-conference basketball schedule
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has announced the Tigers’ 2018-19 non-conference schedule for the Penny Hardaway’s first season as head coach.
Oct. 25: LeMoyne-Owen (exhibition)
Nov. 2: CBU (exhibition)
Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech
Nov. 13: at LSU
Nov. 17: Yale
Nov. 22: vs. Oklahoma State at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)
Nov. 23: vs. Villanova/Canisius at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)
Nov. 25: vs. Florida State/LSU/Charleston/UAB at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)
Dec. 1: vs. Texas Tech at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Miami)
Dec. 4: South Dakota State
Dec. 8: UAB
Dec. 15: Tennessee
Dec. 19: Little Rock
Dec. 22: Tennessee State
Dec. 29: Florida A&M