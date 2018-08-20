University of Memphis releases non-conference basketball schedule

In this June 8, 2018 photo, Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway poses in the school’s basketball offices in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway knows exactly what Memphis fans demand from the Tigers in men’s basketball, and the first-time college coach says he feels born to coach this team right now. The charismatic former NBA star with his own shoe already has revived interest in his alma mater. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has announced the Tigers’ 2018-19 non-conference schedule for the Penny Hardaway’s first season as head coach.

Oct. 25: LeMoyne-Owen (exhibition)

Nov. 2: CBU (exhibition)

Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech

Nov. 13: at LSU

Nov. 17: Yale

Nov. 22: vs. Oklahoma State at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)

Nov. 23: vs. Villanova/Canisius at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)

Nov. 25: vs. Florida State/LSU/Charleston/UAB at AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando)

Dec. 1: vs. Texas Tech at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Miami)

Dec. 4: South Dakota State

Dec. 8: UAB

Dec. 15: Tennessee

Dec. 19: Little Rock

Dec. 22: Tennessee State

Dec. 29: Florida A&M