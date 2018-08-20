Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Mid-South cancelled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County and most of the rest of the Mid-South were under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday.

The affected counties include all of the WREG viewing area in West Tennessee, plus the Mississippi counties north of Lafayette.

According to NWS:

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 a.m.

Some of the storms could be severe. It will be cloudy, then gradually become partly cloudy with a low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter of an inch is possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning was cancelled for Shelby County at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

A tornado warning for Panola and Quitman counties in Mississippi was cancelled at 6 p.m. A tornado warning for Dyer County was cancelled at 7:45 p.m.