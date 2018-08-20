× Second arrest made in Hardin County murder case

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Just months after authorities announced an arrest in the murder of an 80-year-old Hardin County woman, state officials said they’ve taken another person into custody.

Michael Mowdy was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and especially aggravated robbery on Friday. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Mowdy is the second suspect to be arrested in Otylier Callens’ eight-year-old murder case. In May, Callens’ own daughter, Patsy Lynn Shelby, was arrested. She too was charged with first-degree murder.

According to authorities, the 80-year-old’s body was found inside her Ryan Street home on September 8, 2010. The exact cause of death nor a motive has been released in the case.

It’s unclear how Mowdy and Shelby were acquainted.