Poplar Avenue bridge installed, traffic moving along I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Work is wrapping up on the latest construction project in East Memphis.

Over the weekend crews tore down the westbound Poplar Avenue bridge over Interstate 240. Then they lifted four new pieces into place. Those pieces were built down the road near I-240 and Walnut Grove.

All four pieces are now installed, and it’s ready to be driven on. All lanes on I-240 are now back open.

More work will happen this upcoming weekend to replace the eastbound Poplar Avenue bridge, so get ready for more detours in this area.