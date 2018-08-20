Police search home of relative of Memphis activist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers searched the South Memphis home belonging to a relative of a Memphis activist Monday afternoon.

The raid happened around 4:30 on Cannon Street.

The officers had a warrant to search for drugs and electronics on James Cathey, a relative of Antonio Cathey, who has been involved in the recent Fight For 15 demonstrations.

Though some local activists said they believed the raid might be connected to Monday's bench trial on the Memphis Police Department's surveillance tactics against protesters including Antonio Cathey, it is not clear whether the events are related.

Police issued a misdemeanor citation for marijuana possession.

Cathey’s cousin says he doesn’t use or deal drugs. Cathey told me he feels like search was retaliation for ACLU lawsuit/activism. Still waiting to hear from MPD @3onyourside — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) August 20, 2018

Warning: Video below contains profanity.