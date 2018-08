× Police: Pedestrian critically injured in North Memphis hit-and-run accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident at Hollywood and Chelsea in North Memphis Monday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m.

The female victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

