Police investigating string of shootings, killings in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee are looking for a late model Chevrolet and two men they believe killed 30-year-old Jamie Sarrantonio and 33-year-old Bartley Teal Early Friday morning. The victims were gunned down during a robbery after a night at the Cobra Bar in Nashville.

Police said the killings could be connected to a string of Nashville-area shootings.

On August 8th, a 39-year-old woman was shot while walking her dog. The gunfire left her paralyzed.

And on Tuesday, 31-year-old Kendall Rice was shot and killed during a robbery while walking to catch a bus to work.

“I’ve never woken up every morning to see two people shot, one person dead, three people dead. Cars hijacked. It’s not the Nashville that I know anymore. I don’t know what happened,” said one Nashville resident.

Authorities told CBS News they are ramping up police presence in the areas targeted and asking residents to keep a lookout for that Chevy and any suspicious activity.