× Police identify suspects in deadly Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department identified the suspects in a shooting in Raleigh that took a man’s life on Friday, Aug. 17.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, later identified as Jeremy Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation revealed that Marques Jenkins and Deondre Crowder both shot Anderson. They say the shooting stemmed from a previous incident.

A first-degree murder arrest warrant has been issued for both suspects.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.