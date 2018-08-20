Parents concerned after woman says son was tased at Dyersburg High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYERSBURG, Miss. — Social media exploded after an angry mother filed a complaint with police.

She claims her special needs son came home from school with marks on his body after a stun gun was used to calm him down.

Dawanna Longs feels a personal tie to the story that just happened to cross her Facebook timeline.

"I was disgusted honestly. If it was my child, I would have snapped," she said.

Last week, a Dyersburg mother told The State Gazette her son, a special needs student at Dyersburg High School, came home with ripped skin and marks after she claims a school resource officer used a stun gun on him.

"It was a special needs child at that. Call me as a parent. Do not discipline my child with a taser," Longs said.

Police say they are investigating the incident and released a statement saying, "There was a resistance encounter with the school resource officer."

According to The State Gazette, the student was slamming his fist into a wall with so much force the walls of the school shook.

Even with that information, the parents WREG talked to said there's no justification for using a stun gun.

"That was completely out of line. You don't paddle anymore, so why would you tase?" parent Nic Smith asked. "It doesn't require tasing a special needs kids to get him under control."

WREG stopped by the school district's central office, but they pointed us to the police department.

The police department wouldn't turn over the police report, telling WREG we will have to wait until the investigation is finished.

They did admit this practice isn't new.

According to Dyersburg Police, a taser deployment was used once last year at the middle school and three times at the high school. That makes some parents uneasy.

"I don't think it is right. What if you really hurt one of these students? Then what?"

The post that started all of the chatter about the use of electrocution to get students under control on campus has since been deleted.

We are told there were hundreds of comments before it was taken down.