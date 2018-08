× Overnight shooting leaves one man dead in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent and bloody weekend in the Bluff City ends with another homicide.

Police told WREG a man was shot and killed just after midnight in the Medical District near Poplar and Manassas. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.

So far, detectives haven’t released any information on a gunman.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.