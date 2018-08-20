× MPD: Accused car thief kidnaps, abuses teen before kicking him out of car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused car thief sits behind bars this morning after he allegedly abused a kidnapped child before dumping him on the side of the road.

The mother told police she parked her 2007 Toyota Rav 4 near Covington Pike and Stage Road on August 8. She left the car running with her 13-year-old son inside the vehicle. By the time she returned both were gone.

The suspect, Joshua Bell, eventually figured out the teen was in the back seat. While removing him from the vehicle, police said Bell punched and tossed him around. He then left the kid at an unknown location.

The teen suffered minor injuries, police said.

Several days later, the complainant’s sister was driving down Jackson Avenue when she recognized the stolen car. She followed the suspect to the McDonald’s down the street and called police.

Officers said Bell was sitting in the driver’s seat. He was taken into custody and charged with theft of property, kidnapping and child abuse and neglect.