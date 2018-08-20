× Men indicted in North Memphis mother’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused of killing a North Memphis mother last year have been indicted in her murder.

Marcus Buford was charged with first-degree murder after he shot 34-year-old Tannica Pruitt at least five times in the 1400 block of Decatur in August 2017. His co-defendant Donald McCoy faces facilitation of first-degree murder.

Authorities said the two went to Pruitt’s home after she reportedly got into a fight with Buford’s daughter. During the encounter, Buford asked McCoy to hand him a gun and reportedly shot her multiple times.

She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but died from her injuries.

Both were also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.