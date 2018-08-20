× Men accused of intentionally setting Oxford apartment on fire

OXFORD, Miss. — Two men are behind bars after allegedly setting an Oxford apartment unit on fire to collect the insurance money.

The incident happened inside an unit in building 26 at the Links Apartments on August 14.

According to police, the renter, 32-year-old Derrell Tyson, kept changing his account of what happened during interviews with officers. He eventually admitted to planning and then setting the fire because he was having financial troubles.

However, authorities quickly learned he wasn’t the one who actually set the blaze. Instead, it was 26-year-old Raynaldo Ward.

Police didn’t say how the two men knew each other or how Ward became involved.

Both were arrested and charged with first-degree arson.