Man discovered dead in Millington lake identified

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The man who was found in a Millington lake over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was Shannon Pointer from Munford, Tennessee.

The agency said the cause of death is still under investigation.

According to deputies, a kayaker discovered the body in the water while at Edmund Orgill Park in the 9000 block of Bethuel Road early Saturday morning. Pointer was secured by buoys and removed from the water when the medical examiner arrived on the scene.

Deputies located the victim’s silver Mercury Marquis at the water’s edge. There was a note taped to the windshield of the car. The sheriff’s office haven’t revealed what the note said or if it’s related to the man’s death.