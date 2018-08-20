Live at 9: Arehta Franklin’s home, The Carl Perkins Center & cooking with Chef Elle

Redevelopment of Aretha Franklin’s home

After the home where Aretha Franklin was born was declared a public nuisance in 2012, longtime owner Vera House turned the property over to environmental court. That is when it was appointed to Jeffrey Higgs and the Lemoyne-Owen College Community Development Corporation in the hopes of redeveloping it.

Make a Difference Monday

The legendary Carl Perkins' biggest legacy might be in music, but it's his love and concern for children that plays out every day in Somerville, Tennessee. The Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse has helped nearly 200 children in the last year, and with your help, hopes to help countless more.

Haley Duffey is with the center and she couldn't do what she does without the help of people like Somerville Police Chief David Webb.

3 Things: Real Estate Investment

According to the U.S. Census, Memphis is the country's biggest rental market and news like that could fuel an interest in real estate investment.

Dan Butler with CrestCore Realty has been in that business for years and has three things to consider before you jump in.

Cooking with Chef Elle

Macaroni Salad and Bacon Vinaigrette Salad

12 ounces elbow macaroni noodles

8 ounces roasted tomatoes, cut into pieces

1 small cucumber, cut into bite-size pieces

1 medium zucchini, cut into bite-size pieces

12 roasted artichoke hearts, cut into pieces

fresh parsley

Bacon Vinaigrette

4 strips turkey bacon, cooked

2 shallots, sliced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

5 ounces white balsamic vinegar

6 ounces extra virgin olive oil, plus more

2 tablespoons pecorino Romano, grated

1 ½ tablespoons tomato bits, dried

1 ½ tablespoons parsley, minced

Directions:

Cook pasta according to the package directions. Strain and transfer to a bowl. Stir in about a cup of bacon vinaigrette and set aside for at least 5 minutes. Stir in vegetables and additional cheese, and additional cheese, if necessary.

Add 2 tablespoons oil to a small skillet and set over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic and cook until shallots are slightly brown.

Remove skillet from heat. Transfer shallots and garlic to blender, along with bacon strips, balsamic vinegar, tomato bits, parsley, and pecorino Romano. Blend on slow until all ingredients are combined.

For more from Chef Elle, click here.