Desoto County correction officer killed in one-car crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The agency just released information stating that one of their corrections officers, Jamaurio Taplin, was killed in a car crash last week. Taplin was reportedly traveling down Byhalia Road when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree near Tchulahoma.

The sheriff’s department asked for locals to keep his family and friends in their prayers.