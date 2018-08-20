× Cordova woman accused of punching officer, yelling racial slurs following accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova woman was taken into custody after she allegedly attacked another driver and a police officer following a traffic accident on Sunday.

According to police, Dana Vela was driving recklessly and was involved in an accident at the intersection of Cordova Road and North Germantown Parkway Sunday afternoon. The 33-year-old was “visibly hysterical” and smelled of alcohol when officers arrived on the scene.

The second driver involved in the accident told officers Vela got out of her car and assaulted him before they arrived.

But her attitude reportedly didn’t get any better.

While in custody, officers said Vela managed to escape her handcuffs and was trying to get out of the police cruiser. Officers opened the back to door to place her back into her handcuffs when she allegedly attacked.

She reportedly punched one officer using the metal handcuff while yelling racial slurs and profanity. The officer sustained injuries to his eye as well as his lower back.

Vela was eventually charged with assault, disorderly conduct, resisting official detention, driving under the influence, violation of financial law, public intoxication and reckless driving.