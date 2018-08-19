× Teen critically injured in hit-and-run on Mendenhall

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a teenage girl in critical condition.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was struck by a car at just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

The victim was walking on Mendenhall, south of Derron Avenue, when she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that was traveling south on Mendenhall. Police say the driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

Investigators are working to identify the individual or individuals responsible for this hit-and-run. No other information about the car or driver is available at this point.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.