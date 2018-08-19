× Police: Suspects wreck vehicle after shooting man in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects accused of shooting a man at Saint Paul and South Orleans in South Memphis Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m.

The victim was located and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects wrecked their vehicle at Crump and Mississippi. They were last seen running into the nearby wooded area.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.

At 5:54 p.m. we received a shooting call from Saint Paul and S Orleans. One male was shot and xported critical to ROH.

The suspect's vehicle wrecked at Crump & Mississippi. They were last seen running into the nearby wooded area. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2018