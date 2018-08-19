× Police: Suspects charged after shooting, car chase in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after a shooting and car chase that began at Grizzlies Mart in the 1700 block of East Holmes in Whitehaven Saturday, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, Kristian Davis and Terrick Jones were occupying a 1999 Volkswagen Jetta when they pulled up to the gas station.

When the driver, Davis, exited the car to enter the convenience store, police say Jones started firing shots at unknown individuals that were at the gas station.

After the shooting, Davis got back into the car and followed a white 2002 Nissan Maxima that drove off from the gas station.

Davis struck the back of the Nissan while chasing it, causing both vehicles to lose control and crash. The Nissan crashed in the 200 block of Oakwood Road.

A black Glock and two spent shell casings were recovered from the Volkswagen Jetta.

Both Davis and Jones were charges were charged with aggravated assault.