Police: Man fatally shot during robbery in Parkway Village

Posted 7:01 pm, August 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:44PM, August 19, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death after a robbery in the 4900 block of Cotton Lane on Sunday, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m.

The male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two more adult victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

No suspect information was given.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Related stories