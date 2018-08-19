Police: Man shot to death during robbery at Parkway Village apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death after a robbery at the Cottonwood Apartments in the 4900 block of Cotton Lane on Sunday, Memphis Police said.
Police responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m.
The male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two more adult victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
No suspect information was given.
Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.