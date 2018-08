Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in the 3400 block of Madewell in Frayser on Sunday.

Police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

An unresponsive man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information was given.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

At 3:14 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 3482 Madewell. An unresponsive adult male was located suffering from a gsw. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No suspect info was given. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2018