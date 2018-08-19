× Memphis woman accused of shooting up home with juveniles, pregnant woman inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she shot up a house in the 8500 block of Meadowvale in Southeast Memphis while juveniles were inside.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to an aggravated assault call on August 14.

After arriving on the scene, the homeowner stated that she was in the kitchen with three adults and three juveniles when she heard shots being fired at her home.

One of the adults was a pregnant woman.

Police say the homeowners residence was shot six times. Her Yukon SUV, that was parked in the garage, was shot once.

According to the report, there was damage to the garage door, walls inside of the home and a window.

There were no reported injuries.

After processing the scene, detectives recovered twelve shell casings.

Detectives were also able to obtain surveillance footage that showed two vehicles pulling up to the home when the shooting occurred. One of the victims who was inside of the home when shots were fired, told officers she received harassing text messages from her boyfriend’s child’s mother, Naudia Goodman, before the incident.

Police say Goodman sent a text to the victim saying, “Tell him to come outside.” Goodman was referring to her child’s father.

Police say Goodman called the victim several derogatory terms after she told the suspect to stop texting her.

A witness was able to observe two females in the first vehicle that pulled up and identified Goodman as one of the occupants.

Goodman was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism, harassment and acting in concert.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.