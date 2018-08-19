× Man caught ‘rubbing himself’ around kids, charged with indecent exposure

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man who reportedly exposed and touched his genitals in front of a large group of children who were playing in a park.

Police made the scene at Morris Park, in the area of Poplar and Orleans, at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two victims told police they saw 56-year-old Jimmy Hall take his penis out and begin “rubbing himself” in front of children who were playing nearby. When one of the victims approached Hall, Hall fled the scene, walking westbound on Poplar.

The victim said he flagged down police officers and told that they Hall had been exposing himself in the park.

Police took Hall into custody and transported him to the Sex Crimes Office. Hall gave a statement denying that he was the one exposing himself.

Hall has been charged with indecent exposure. He is currently in jail and is expected to appear in court on Monday.