× $2 million Powerball winner in Millington, $1 million winner in Brentwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are two new millionaires in Tennessee.

A Powerball player in Millington won $2 million, and a Mega Millions player in Brentwood won $1 million.

The Powerball winner won by matching five of six numbers that were drawn, which is a $1 million prize. Since the player added the Power Play for an extra dollar, the prize was doubled.

The Mega Millions winner also matched five of six numbers that were drawn.

No information about the winners is available until the prizes are claimed.