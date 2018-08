× Motorcyclist dies after crash in southeast Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southeast Memphis.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lamar and Knight Arnold at around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police say 25-year-old John Kendall Roper was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash. He later died from his injuries.

There is no word on what might have caused the crash.