Man shot and killed in north Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Memphis.

The shooting happened in 2200 block of Griggs at just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say that one man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this deadly shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.