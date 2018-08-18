× Man arrested in Marshall County car wash killing

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — An arrest has been made in the case of a man found dead in a Marshall County car wash last Sunday night.

Elias M. Winton, 23, was arrested Saturday by U.S. Marshals in Somerville, Tennessee, Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said.

Winton was arrested on a murder warrant in connection with the car wash incident.

The victim, Terrance Hampton, was found face-down behind a car wash at Moore’s Grocery on Highway 72.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired around 10 p.m. Sunday.