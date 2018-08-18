× UofM offering free online degrees for FedEx World Hub employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 11,000 FedEx World Hub employees now have the opportunity to earn a degree from the University of Memphis’ online program — for free.

FedEx Express and the University of Memphis announced the new Learning inspired by FedEx program (LiFE) Saturday.

UofMGlobal is the university’s online institution, offering more than 60 graduate and undergraduate degree programs, plus programs and resources specifically designed to support adult returning students, including readiness assessment, 24/7 tutoring, the ability to earn a high school equivalency credential, a life coach and access to computers and Internet.

FedEx Hub employees can participate from their first day on the job, as long as they remain in good academic standing.

“We expect the LiFE program to make a difference in the lives of our team members, and we remain deeply committed to supporting our community here in our hometown of Memphis,” said Barbara Wallander, senior vice president of Human Resources with FedEx Express.

Memphis FedEx World Hub employees can get started at http://uofmglobal.memphis.edu/LiFE.