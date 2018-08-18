× Deputies investigate drowning at Millington lake

Millington, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning at a lake in Millington.

A male victim was found in the lake at the Orgill Park Golf course in the 9000 block of Bethuel Road.

The sheriff’s office says someone saw the body in the water and called 911 at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The body was secured by buoys and removed from the water when the medical examiner arrived on the scene.

Deputies located the victim’s silver Mercury Marquee at the water’s edge. There was a note taped to the windshield of the car. The sheriff’s office says investigators have not read the note yet.

The sheriff’s office say this drowning is a possible suicide. The medical examiner has not determined the exact cause of death at this time.

WREG is working to find out more information about this drowning.