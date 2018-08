× Thousands without power as storms roll through city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people were without power overnight as storms rolled through the Mid-South.

At 4:30 a.m., more than 7,600 people from Frayser, Midtown, Mud Island, Downtown Memphis and East Memphis were left in the dark.

MLGW said that repairs should be complete by 8 a.m.

If you are without power, call (901) 544-6500.

