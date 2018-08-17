Tattoo gun starts Millington motel fracas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A man was beaten within an inch of his life over some tattoo equipment, and now three men are charged with attempted murder.

It happened Thursday night at the Regency Inn off Navy Road in Millington. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies say he was trying to get his tattoo gun back from one of the suspects but took it a step too far, when he tried to take some stuff that wasn’t his.

That’s when James McLaughlin allegedly punched Eric Piner in the face, dragging him out onto the field behind the motel.

Deputies say McLaughlin, a man named Jonathan Smith and an unknown suspect kicked and punched Piner while he was on the ground.

Investigators say Piner had been trying to get his tattoo gun back for some time and threatened McLaughlin on Facebook Live.

The 31-year-old invited Piner to the motel late Thursday night and that’s when the victim allegedly tried to take more than that gun.

The victim will not face any charges. Deputies are trying to identify that unknown suspect.