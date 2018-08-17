× Suspect indicted in 11-year-old cold case murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused in a cold case murder 11 years ago has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Ricky Munn was also charged with especially aggravated robbery.

According to prosecutors, the 48-year-old tried to rob Derrick Hamlin in the 4600 block of Winchester Road. It was during the robbery that the victim was shot to death.

For years police were unable to piece together the evidence to name a suspect and the case went cold.

Then last year, authorities said they received a call from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who said they were able to link a latex glove found at the crime scene to a suspect using physical evidence. That suspect was identified as Munn.

He was arrested in February.

The D.A.’s Special Prosecution Unit will be seeking the maximum sentence.