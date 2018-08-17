× Peabody Memphis named Best Historic Hotel in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Memphis was voted the Best Historic Hotel in the country in USA Today’s Reader’s choice Awards.

The Memphis hotel famous for the ducks that walk into its lobby fountain each day, first opened in 1869, and the current building dates to 1925. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1977.

The Peabody had placed in the top 3 in the readers’ poll for the past two years.

The top 10 winners are:

1. The Peabody Memphis

2. Grand Hotel

3. The Broadmoor

4. Marriott Syracuse Downtown

5. Deer Path Inn

6. Hotel Emma

7. West Baden Springs Hotel

8. Zero George Street

9. Wentworth Mansion

10. The Royal Hawaiian