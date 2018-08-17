Memphis lawyer acquitted of major charges, looks to clear minor charge from record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prominent Memphis attorney is breathing easy this afternoon after being acquitted of some serious charges Friday morning but he isn't completely off the hook just yet.

An emotional Art Horne hugging friends and family with tears in his eyes.

The high profile attorney acquitted of serious charges.

"We told y'all in the beginning that I didn't do these things and the jury spoke today," Horne said.

The jury found Horne not guilty of rape or kidnapping but did convict him on a lesser charge of misdemeanor assault.

Horne's attorney, William Massey, says Horne won't lose his law license over it and plans on asking the judge for diversion.

If granted, Horne can have the conviction wiped from his record as long as he successfully completes a type of probation.

His accuser a woman he was in a relationship with says he held her captive while beating and raping her at her East Memphis home last year.

"We always knew and believed that our client was not guilty," Massey said.

Massey says she made her story up. Angry at Horne for having a baby with another woman.

"She was a very jealous woman, very possessive and when she could not have Art Horne to herself she didn't want anyone else to have him and set out on a path for revenge," Massey said.

He says his client acted in self-defense shoving his accuser off of him when she started beating him with a phone.

She didn't speak to the media after the verdict nor did the prosecutors.

"I pray for that young lady that perpetrated those lies and tried to end my career and take me away from my family and take me away from my children," Horne said. "I pray for her."

A seasoned defense attorney who's learned what it's like to be the defendant.

Horne is expected to find out if he'll get diversion or not in October.