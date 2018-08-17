× Man accused of raping woman in hotel elevator now behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Months after allegedly raping a woman in a hotel elevator, a Mid-South man is now behind bars.

According to police, the victim sought help after she said she was lured to a hotel on Pauline by Terry Cox in September of 2017. She said once she arrived the two got into the elevator and that’s when Cox raped her.

Police said they tested the woman’s rape kit and got a hit on the DNA sample. It came back a match to Cox, they said.

Once they had a person of interest in the case, the victim was shown a photo of the man and positively identified him as her attacker.

Cox was arrested on Thursday and charged with rape.