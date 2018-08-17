Live at 9: Elvis Week, Miss Dee’s Kitchen, J. Ivey & Bern Nadette Stanis

Meet T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang

T.G. Sheppard’s 21 number one hits and a lasting spot in the list of top 100 country artists all began when he ran away to Memphis to begin a music career at the age of 15. But he really hit the jackpot when he married singer-songwriter Kelly Lang, who came out with her first solo album last year, after writing songs for everyone from Jerry Lee Lewis to Lorrie Morgan, to the Oak Ridge Boys.

They both will be performing in the Guest House Theater this Saturday, August 18 at 3 p.m. For more information, call (800) 238-2000.

Using poetry to change the world

If you think poetry is an outdated art form that belongs in a literature class, think again. Grammy Winner J. Ivey uses that art form as activism to make the world a better place. And what better place to do that than the National Civil Right Museum's Drop The Mic Symposium.

For more information, click here.

Miss Dee's Kitchen

An iconic memphis musician, a self-made millionaire empowerment speaker, and a Grammy-nominated musician turned one of Tyler Perry's favorite actors: that's what you'll get at the Canon Center this weekend.

Miss Dee's Kitchen stars Tony Grant, Katrina Walker and recently retired Bar-Kays lead singer Larry Dodson.

For more information, click here.

Interview with Bern Nadette Stanis

Bern Nadette Stanis is known by many for her role as Thelma Evans on the 1970s CBS sitcom "Good Times", but now she's sharing her musical talents with fans. This weekend, Stanis will be at the Memphis Tri-State Blues Festival where you can find her on stage with Grammy award winning blues great Bobby Rush.

For more information click here.