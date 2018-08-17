× Insurance agent convicted of stealing $360,000 in retirement savings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis insurance agent has been convicted after stealing thousands from several individuals’ retirement savings.

According to the Department of Justice, it all started when Manzur Mazumder created a hedge fund business. In just three years time, he stole approximately $360,000 from his innocent victims.

Prosecutors said a good chuck of the money went towards Mazumder’s personal expenses. He reportedly used the money to put a down payment on a condo, pay for his personal travel and even pay off his loans, debit card charges and overdraft charges.

The rest of the money was day traded, resulting in large losses, prosecutors said.

He was convicted of two counts of wire fraud.