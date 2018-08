MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to the scene of an accident involving a local school bus Friday morning.

According to reports, the Harmony Transportation bus was traveling in the area of Westmont and Leacrest when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Five people were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Authorities didn’t say if any students were on board, and, if they were, how many were injured.