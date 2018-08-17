Crews to shut down section of I-240 to replace Poplar Avenue bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get ready for another round of closures at I-240 and Poplar Avenue.
According to TDOT, both the interstate and Poplar will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
The agency said crews will be replacing the westbound Poplar Avenue Bridge if the weather cooperates.
Construction crews have been building the new bridge at a staging area at Walnut Grove and I-240. The bridge will be transported in four separate pieces south to its permanent location.
TDOT’s Nichole Lawrence tweeted that the first two pieces are massive- coming in at 1.2 million pounds each.
They’ll remove the old bridge and move the new one into its place.
More closures are expected next weekend.