× Craigslist murder suspect convicted again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man who had his original murder conviction overturned has been found guilty again.

A Shelby County jury found 22-year-old Martiness Henderson guilty on first-degree murder charges in the 2014 shooting death of Larry Wilkins, Jr.

Wilkins had agreed to meet with Henderson and two other men after advertising his car for sale on Craigslist. Police said he was showing them that car at an apartment complex on Sycamore View Road when he was shot multiple times.

He was found guilty of murder but had that verdict thrown out earlier this year after he was able to convince a judge he was denied proper jury selection.

On Thursday, he was convicted a second time. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison.

His co-defendants – Brandon Vance and Walter Collins – were also convicted.