× Boy, 4, left inside hot day care van honks horn until he is rescued

ATLANTA — A 4-year-old boy left inside a hot day care van repeatedly honked the horn until he was rescued by a neighbor, according to WSB-TV.

Police responded to Evelyn Redmond Christian Academy at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on July 2 after a woman called 911 and told dispatchers she found a child inside a day care van.

The boy, who was left alone in the van for at least 45 minutes, had already removed his shirt and shoes when the woman found him, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told officers she heard the horn but initially thought “it was the van driver trying to get attention at the daycare to open the door.”

When she opened the door, the boy was “shaking” and “crying,” according to a police report.

Pamela Bryant, the driver of the van, Ashley Jordan, Shanan Shealey and Starshemoha Batywere were all arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

State officials told WSB-TV the day care is not licensed but has an exemption that allows them to care for a certain number of children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The child was found around 3 p.m, police said.