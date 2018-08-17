Arkansas city hit with more than 10 inches of rain

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville residents have begun recovering after the city was hit with more than 10 inches of rain Thursday night.

Carpet pulled out of several homes in Blytheville after they flooded. Thankfully they were able to save some of their belongings. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/7b6F62EMEn — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) August 17, 2018

Some residents said they had several inches of water in their homes. Another homeowner said his home had water rising from below and leaking from his ceiling above.

Even the city’s homeless shelter, Mississippi County Union Mission, was left waterlogged by flooding.

The rain also caused power outages throughout the town, causing the Blytheville School District to cancel classes for the day.

Fans are drying out the Mississippi County Union Mission after they were flooded in Blytheville. A director estimates hundreds of thousands of $$ in damage. Volunteers are showing up to help, donate supplies @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/mDIhimgnPT — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) August 17, 2018

“It seems like everywhere we turn, we’re just oozing water,” said Mary Lee Johnson, co-director of the homeless mission. “I expected Noah to show up with Ark this morning.”

The mission, which serves as a homeless shelter to 20 men and women, is a beacon of light in the community. Now they’re the ones receiving the help, and figuring out where people can stay Friday night.

“We’ve got to make sure they’re safe that we don’t have any toxic mold or things of that nature.”

Johnson commending the outpouring of support they have received throughout the day, crediting a manager from Lowe’s.

“He has brought wet vacs, shop vacs, fans, mops and he has said, ‘Anything you need we will help.'”

Others also stopped by to lend a hand.

“We’ve had so many community people that are so caring and so loving, and are reaching out and just trying to do the next right thing,” Johnson said.