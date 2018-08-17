× ‘Alcoholic’ robber hits second bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for an allegedly drunken robber who has hit two banks this month, both times telling cashiers that he was an alcoholic before getting away with cash

Friday morning, the man robbed the Independent Bank at 3295, pointing a black rifle at tellers and demanding money. Police say he was last seen running southbound on Palisade with the money.

Police say Friday’s suspect is the same man who robbed the Southern Security Federal Credit Union at 3580 Ridgeway Meadow Parkway on Aug. 4, pointing a handgun at tellers and demanding cash.

“During both robberies, the suspect stated he was an alcoholic and appeared to be intoxicated,” police said.

The suspect is described as 40-50 years old, 5’05”, 150 pounds, wearing a gray Grizzlies hat, black mask, white Polo shirt, gray sweatpants, orange gloves, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.