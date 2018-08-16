× Win tickets to see Disney on Ice Frozen!

Frozen and friends are headed headed back to the FedExForum September 6-9, and we don’t want you to miss out on this family fun event!

Memphis is the first city on the tour as it gets ready for another 31 City U.S. Tour!

Enter HERE to win a family 4 pack of tickets to the opening night performance, Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 – 7:00PM show!

Discover the full story of Disney’s Frozen like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen!

Be a part of Anna’s adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Join Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven as they encounter wintry conditions and mystical trolls in a race to bring back summer. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, your whole family will sing along to unforgettable music and be delighted with special appearances by the Disney Princesses, Woody, Buzz, Dory and more. Experience magic at every turn and create memories to last a lifetime at Disney On Ice presents Frozen – the show worth melting for!